Alesha Dixon: Every day I try to like myself more

The singer and songwriter used to rely on Red Bull and Maltesers but now has healthier habits.

Alesha Dixon
Alesha Dixon

TV personality Alesha Dixon says she tries to like herself more every day, telling Women’s Health UK that she is in a healthier headspace than 10 years ago.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge used to rely on Red Bull and Maltesers when filming the show – but she now has healthier habits, adding that fitness has been her “saviour.”

The singer-songwriter, 43, told Women’s Health UK: “Every day I try to like myself more. I regret things, but that’s human. I’m in a healthier headspace compared with 10 years ago. I hope that in 10 years’ time I’ll be in an even better one.

“I used to rely on the short-lived energy hit of Red Bull when filming, but now I avoid it and drink herbal tea. In the early days of BGT, I’d graze on sugary foods like Maltesers but they left me unsatisfied. Now I eat carrot sticks and nuts. I sleep badly after filming as I’m so wired – I never make plans for the next morning.”

Having recently celebrated her birthday, the former Mis-Teeq band member explained the “beautiful” aspect of ageing.

Dixon said: “Some people are afraid of ageing, but the beautiful thing about it is clarity. You lighten your load along the way and put things into perspective – it makes life enjoyable as you know what matters. I could say I’m happiest on stage, but it’s actually in the garden with my daughters and our 12-year-old dog, Daisy.

“Fitness has always been my saviour during challenging times – it rids me of stress and keeps my brain clear. I like structure, so I do a mix of weight training and cardio with my personal trainer. I enjoy sweating, but adding in lower-intensity forms of movement has really helped calm me down. I rest on the weekend.”

Read the full Alesha Dixon interview in the December issue of Women’s Health UK on sale from Tuesday or at https://www.womenshealthmag.com/uk/.

