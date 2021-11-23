Aaron Carter welcomes ‘precious’ first child with fiance Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter

Singer Aaron Carter has welcomed his first child with his fiancee Melanie Martin.

The musician, 33, who is the brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter and who first found fame as a child star in the 1990s, announced the arrival of his son Prince after Martin had an emergency caesarean.

He shared a photo of himself cutting the baby’s umbilical cord and wrote: “Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiance is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here.

“Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone.

“This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters.

“@missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it. I Love you with all my heart, my beautiful blessings from god.”

Carter, whose singles include Crush On You, I Want Candy, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) and That’s How I Beat Shaq, had been updating fan’s on Martin’s progress as she went into labour.

Sharing a video from the delivery room, he wrote: “He’s coming!! Our baby boy! Thank you to this amazing wonderful staff!

Here we go!! ?❤️??‍?‍? @missmelannx be strong babe! I’m right here two feet away xoxoxox pic.twitter.com/s3GucMultS — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 22, 2021

“Keeping you posted along this journey.”

Carter and Martin announced Martin was expecting again in April, after revealing in June 2020 that she had suffered a miscarriage.



The couple also announced their engagement of June 2020, with Carter sharing a picture of Martin’s large diamond ring and writing: “Love wins.”