Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek announces birth of sixth child

Actor James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly have welcomed their sixth child together.

The star of teen drama Dawson’s Creek said he was “humbled and overjoyed” to announce the arrival of their son, who they have called Jeremiah.

It comes after Kimberly suffered two late-term miscarriages.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Van Der Beek wrote: “After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet. Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out.

“But we found a doctor here in Texas who diagnosed the last two as having been caused by an: “incompetent cervix” (I asked him what kind of misogynistic old dude invented that term and he laughed – which made me like him even more. Now it’s called a #WeakenedCervix).

“A simple surgical cerclage was done, removed at full-term, @vanderkimberly gave birth naturally on the ranch… and here we are.

“The medical books say to only look at a cerclage as an option after three late-term losses. Our doctor recommends considering it after one. Spread the word.”

Van Der Beek shared the news alongside a series of photos of the newborn and his family.

The actor, who played Dawson Leery in six seasons of Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003, said each child “brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons”.

He added: “The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle… leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one.”