Craig Revel Horwood found watching Strictly Come Dancing at home ‘bizarre’

Craig Revel Horwood

Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood has been reflecting on missing his first show in 18 years.

The judge, 56, was isolating at home after a positive Covid-19 test, with his duties momentarily taken over by actor and singer Cynthia Erivo.

“It’s slightly draining,” says Revel Horwood of his experiences with Covid. “I lost my sense of taste and smell – that’s how I first noticed it. I felt like I was getting a cold.”

Revel Horwood has been isolating at home (Ian West/PA)

He calls watching the show at home “a very bizarre experience”, and says: “Of course I miss it, and I wanted to be back.”

Despite missing out, the dancer adds: “I watched it for the first time ever as not a judge, as a punter – and I really found that I wasn’t judging them anymore. I felt like I was getting into the flow of just being an audience member, which was totally different to how I normally view it.

“I found it really entertaining – it was enlightening. When you’re out there and you’re judging, you’re concentrating and your efforts are only on the judging – unless it’s an amazing performance and you get carried away and start bringing the 10s out.”

We couldn't be happier to welcome guest judge, Tony and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo to #Strictly for Musicals Week! pic.twitter.com/sxzHOkYGxu — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 20, 2021

Erivo – who was recently announced as Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked, alongside Ariana Grande – won praise for her stint as guest judge on the show, particularly after giving deaf contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis her feedback through sign language.

“Cynthia did an amazing job,” says Revel Horwood. “That was really good fun to watch.”