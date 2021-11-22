Chemical Brothers and Disclosure among headline acts at All Points East festival

The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers, Disclosure and Gorillaz are among the headline acts at the All Points East festival next year, organisers have said.

Festival chiefs have announced dates for the six-day festival, which will take place at London’s Victoria Park from August 19 to 28, reverting back to its double weekend format.

Kraftwerk, Tame Impala and FJK are also in the line-up, along with Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Caroline Polachek, The National, Michael Kiwanuka, and James Blake.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG, said: “Last summer showed how much we missed All Points East, so it’s hugely exciting to not just launch 2022, but to be able to announce all six incredible headliners, and more artists across the two weekends, in one go.”

The festival also includes the return of In The Neighbourhood which hosts free activities from yoga sessions to themed drag shows for the community to enjoy, in collaboration with Tower Hamlets Council.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs said: “It was great to see the return of All Points East and In the Neighbourhood to our award-winning Victoria Park this summer.

“We needed to make some changes because of Covid, but as one of the first major festivals to reopen when restrictions were lifted, it was wonderful to see thousands of people come together again for world-class live music and entertainment.”

The festival returned this year with headliners Jorja Smith and London Grammar after the 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid-19.