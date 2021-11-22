BBC announces year-long celebration of dance

Clara Amfo

The BBC has announced a year-long celebration of dance, including the return of Young Dancer.

Starting in January, a host of dance programming will be aired on BBC TV, radio, iPlayer and Sounds featuring stars of the dance world.

Audiences will gain insight into the minds and careers of some of the most celebrated artists, including a documentary following dance pioneer Wayne McGregor and a film following Carlos Acosta on his journey growing up on the streets of Cuba to performing at the prestigious Royal Ballet.

Following her return from the I’m A Celebrity castle, Dame Arlene Phillips will host BBC Radio 2’s Sunday Night Is Music Night: Dance Passion alongside Ore Oduba, where she will look back at productions that have shaped her career.

The BBC is also searching for new talent in Young Dancer 2022, presented by BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

Suzy Klein, BBC head of arts and classical music TV, said: “I am delighted to bring this extraordinary season of dance programming to BBC audiences next year with its wide range of incredible artists.

“The return of Young Dancer hosted by Clara Amfo and Dance Passion, our collaboration with One Dance UK, showcases the BBC’s commitment to finding the best UK talent and bringing them to our audience and I am certain that there will be something for everyone to be inspired and energised by.”

Five-hour box set Dance Passion will shine a light on the industry with its unique creativity and the Matsena Brothers documentary will follow the story of trailblazing performers Anthony and Kel.