Matt Baker and young cyclists raise more than £2m with Rickshaw Challenge

Matt Baker on the rickshaw

Matt Baker and his team of five young people have raised more than £2 million for BBC Children in Need after cycling 142 miles across the UK.

The TV presenter and the youngsters embarked on the five-day relay cycling challenge on rickshaw bikes earlier this month, which saw them face steep hills and tough weather conditions.

With this year’s total of £2,019,978, Baker, 43, has now raised more than £43 million for the children’s charity over the course of 11 years with the Rickshaw Challenge.

Baker said: “Rickshaw has been a huge part of my life over the last 11 years and I’m over the moon we’ve managed to find a way of it happening again, showing viewers how their donations help change young lives.

“Cycling with Tom, Rainbow, Liv, Harrison and Millie was great – these young people showed sheer courage, dedication and they all inspired me and, I’m sure, everyone watching at home.

“Thank-you so much to the public for their generous donations, I am ecstatic with the total funds raised so far.”

The event, dubbed The Great Rickshaw Relay Challenge, saw Baker and each of the team take on a cycling leg each.

Baker and his team of five young people cycled more than 142 miles (Children In Need/BBC)

They travelled through their hometowns and visited places which hold particular significance for them along the way, including Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool and Ulverston, and they finished in Edinburgh – where Baker began the cycling challenge 11 years ago.

The five young people who joined Baker for the challenge are all supported by Children In Need-funded projects and a special programme on BBC last week explored their individual stories and the history of the Rickshaw Challenge.

During the challenge, local people lined the streets to cheer on the team and they also received messages of support from famous faces such as Sir Chris Hoy, Radio 2 DJ Gary Davies and Scottish rockers The Proclaimers.