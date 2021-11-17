Paul McCartney reveals how his perfect sandwich comes together

Introducing the legendary Paul McCartney bagel sandwich ? ?

Watch as Paul recounts his favourite way to eat a bagel, with @maryamccartney, @stellamccartney and @romeshranga.

The new cookbook #LindasFamilyKitchen is out now: https://t.co/2MxnnqD4PK pic.twitter.com/6iaSyrFOsL

— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 17, 2021