Girls Aloud members post tributes on Sarah Harding’s would-be 40th birthday

Former members of Girls Aloud have paid an emotional tributes former bandmate Sarah Harding on what would have been the singer’s 40th birthday.

Both Cheryl and Nicola Roberts, who performed in the girl group alongside Harding, Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle, posted messages on Instagram.

The Fight For This Love singer posted a video on Instagram featuring multiple clips of the girl group and Harding at live concerts, award ceremonies and chat shows.

She captioned the video: “Memories may be all we’re left with, but they’re enough to last a lifetime #Sarahs40th.”

Harding died on September 5 aged 39 after revealing last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

The video also featured snippets of interviews with Cheryl and Walsh about their friend and colleague.

“Seeing this blonde bombshell running around the audition like a madwoman, even in the boot camp when she went up to sing she was running up there and chatting, chatting, chatting,” says Walsh.

“(She) Always stood out as her own character, kind of the crazy one that was unique and in her own world,” adds Cheryl.

Roberts said she wished that the pair could have “run riot like we used to” to mark the big occasion.

“I know you’re somewhere making trouble live one,” she wrote in the caption of a photo featuring her and Harding, who is showing her middle finger.

“Happy Earth birthday Sarah. Love, miss and thinking about you all the time.

“I feel your energy like you’re still here.

“Wish we could have ran riot around town like we used to for your big 4.0 today!

“Cause a supernova up there electric girl”