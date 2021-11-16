BBC presenter Donna Traynor quits broadcaster

BBC

BBC presenter Donna Traynor has resigned after nearly 33 years at the broadcaster.

The BBC Northern Ireland Newsline anchor, who was born in Lisburn, said she was unable to discuss the details of her departure as it is the subject of an ongoing employment tribunal and other legal proceedings.

In a statement on Twitter, she said: “It is with deep sadness that, after almost 33 years, I am leaving the job that I love and resigning from BBC Northern Ireland with immediate effect.

“Because this is the subject of ongoing employment tribunal and other legal proceedings, I am not able to respond to any questions or comments about my reasons for leaving the organisation.”

A BBC spokesman said: “We do not comment on individual staff matters.”

Colleagues from the BBC and other broadcasters shared tributes to Traynor.

BBC News Northern Ireland political correspondent Jayne McCormack said: “So sad to read this, you were a constant presence when I was growing up watching the news and getting to work with you was a privilege. Take care.”

Broadcast journalist Audrey Carville said: “Really sorry to read this Donna. Will very much miss your professionalism and credibility on our screens. Wishing you well.”

Traynor joined the BBC in 1989 and presented radio news bulletins before moving into TV.