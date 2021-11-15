The Wanted’s Tom Parker hails bandmates for support amid cancer treatment

Tom Parker

The Wanted’s Tom Parker has praised his bandmates for their support following his cancer diagnosis, describing them as his “brothers”.

The pop singer, 33, revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour which was “inoperable” and “terminal”.

However, earlier this month he revealed the results of a scan showed the tumour was now “stable” and “under control”.

The Wanted’s Tom Parker, Max George, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuinness and Siva Kaneswaran (Ian West/PA)

Parker appeared on BBC Breakfast alongside his bandmates, who recently reformed with new music and a UK arena tour, and lavished praise on them.

Asked about his condition, he said: “I feel really well actually. Just happy to be present to be honest with you.

“I’m about 15 months down the way now since diagnosis, so just happy to be here to be quite honest with you.”

Parker said his bandmates had been a “distraction” from his ongoing treatment and added: “We are brothers at the end of the day.

“The boys have been an amazing support network for me.”

Parker expressed his excitement about going on tour next year but admitted he would have to manage his energy.

He said: “That is one thing that has been quite consuming actually because it is quite mentally draining as well…

“Not draining because that is a negative way of putting it, but mentally stimulating, which is quite tiring. So I will just try and rest during the day with down periods and stuff.”

This is it guys… Our brand new album #MostWanted – The Greatest Hits is out EVERYWHERE NOW!! ? Featuring all of our biggest hits including brand new tracks #RuleTheWorld and #Colours. We want to know who's listening and where!! ??https://t.co/MnG0oQFIg6 pic.twitter.com/FpAbTkWdAK — The Wanted (@thewanted) November 12, 2021

Bandmate Jay McGuiness recalled feeling relief after finding out Parker’s tumour had become stable.

He said: “It was wild. He is a miracle-maker and always has been. But obviously for everyone there are elements of fear and nervousness over the years and there will continue to be.

“But to have those upswings and see him improve so much is like, ‘Wow, incredible’.”

Max George said Parker’s positive outlook on life had made him feel optimistic about his treatment.

He said: “Because it is Tom, there is that little bit of expectancy that that is going to be the news, because of the way he is. So it’s like, ‘Well of course it is stable’.”

The Wanted formed in 2009 with Parker, George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and McGuiness.