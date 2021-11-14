Saweetie urges ‘respect for each other’ as MTV EMAs celebrates LGBT community

The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest

Saweetie led the celebration of the LGBT community as stars lined up to show their support during the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Budapest.

The American rapper insisted it is “always important we respect each other” as she relaxed on a chaise longue wearing a bikini in a mock spa location – a nod to the Hungarian capital’s spa culture.

The ceremony host, who was adopting multiple looks throughout the show, added to the enthusiastic audience: “That’s why it’s so important we stand up for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Ed Sheeran performs during the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (Ian West/PA)

MTV recently stood by the location of the awards show despite the country’s recent passage of legislation widely condemned as anti-LGBT.

In June, Hungary’s parliament passed a controversial law that prohibited the display of content to children that depicts homosexuality or gender change.

The Hungarian government claims its policies seek to protect children, but its actions have been opposed by the EU – of which Hungary is a member.

Years And Years singer Olly Alexander, presenting Best Video, added of the nominees: “They all support same sex adoption as family is family.”

Lil Nas X scooped the award for Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

He accepted the award via a pre-recorded video, claiming he was having to “work his shift at Taco Bell”.

Olly Alexander presents the Best Video award (Ian West/PA)

British singer and actress Rita Ora handed over the first award for Best Latin to Columbian singer Maluma.

Ed Sheeran, wearing a suit splashed with yellow, orange, green and more for the occasion, opened the EMAs as it returned to a live in-person show after last year’s ceremony was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheeran was nominated for five awards at the event, with Canadian superstar Justin Bieber, 27, leading the way with eight nominations.

On the red carpet, the stars in attendance also made clear the importance of the ceremony taking place in Budapest.

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder told the PA news agency: “It sends a huge message.

“I’m from an extremely conservative, right-wing city and family and religious community so until I was 20 I had the same kind of thoughts of like ‘Oh, that’s bad, this is good’.

“And now I’m sitting here going it’s absurd we even have to make these statements that everyone is equal and showing love and equality.

“These are things that should have been the absolute bedrock of constitutions and humanity for the last 100 years but, you know, it takes a minute for humans to catch up and I think we’ve finally caught up.”

Yungblud during the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (John Phillips/MTV)

Doncaster-born star Yungblud hailed the return to performing live at the ceremony and promised “more pyro and more leather” seen since Motley Crue.

He added: “It’s all just been a simmering pan that I’m ready to get out. We’re here for a good cause, we’re here in a country that we have to make a big f****** statement at and we will be loud tonight, proud and I can’t f****** wait.”

Northern Irish singer JC Stewart said it was a “dream come true” to attend the EMAs and be nominated for an award, having busked outside the event a decade ago.