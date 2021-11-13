Paris Hilton and Cher among celebrities celebrating Britney Spears’ freedom

Britney Spears

Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace are among the famous faces celebrating that Britney Spears has regained control of her life and career for the first time in 13 years after the termination of her conservatorship.

The pop superstar, 39, had been fighting to end the complex legal arrangement she was placed under in 2008 amid substance abuse and mental health issues.

The conservatorship had long outraged the singer’s millions of fans, but pressure to terminate it had ratcheted up over the last 12 months as the previously silent Spears brought her grievances into the public eye.

I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! ✨???? You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! ? #FreedBritney ✨ pic.twitter.com/yIkhWeDQZe — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 13, 2021

TV star Hilton shared a throwback photograph to social media of herself and Spears sitting in the back of a car and smiling.

The socialite and businesswoman, who also announced on the same day that she had married venture capitalist Carter Reum the day before, wrote: “I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!!

“You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! #FreedBritney.”

WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA??????????SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE????????????????????FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE‼️FREE AS A???????????????.?????????? — Cher (@cher) November 12, 2021

American singer and actress Cher expressed her excitement that Spears had gained her freedom by tweeting a string of cake, dancer and flying bird emojis and wrote: “WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA SHE’S FREEE, FREE, FREE.”

Fashion designer Versace, who is making Spears’ wedding dress for her forthcoming marriage to Sam Asghari, also posted a photo of herself with a younger Spears, who can be seen beaming cheerfully in a blue dress.

Versace wrote on Instagram: “Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation.

“I love you, your fierce fans love you and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendence day! #FreeBritney @britneyspears.”

Britney is gonna have the best life ever now!!! ??? what a woman and what a resilient soul. — Marina (@MarinaDiamandis) November 13, 2021

Fellow pop star Marina, formerly Marina and the Diamonds, shared her admiration for the singer’s strength, tweeting: “Britney is gonna have the best life ever now!!! what a woman and what a resilient soul.”

I don’t think there’s a person alive on this planet happier than Britney Spears today & the thought of that really makes me smile. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 13, 2021

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea also took to Twitter to celebrate the pop star regaining control, writing: “I don’t think there’s a person alive on this planet happier than Britney Spears today & the thought of that really makes me smile.”

The Hills star Heidi Montag tweeted: “Yahhhhh @britneyspears!!! Congratulations! #FreeBritney !!!”

Spears also shared a video to her Twitter account which showed her fans celebrating in the streets of Los Angeles cheering and popping pink confetti cannons.

The pop star wrote: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney.”

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy ?❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ??☀️?? ???? #FreedBritney ?: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins reshared Spears’ video and expressed his admiration for the pop star.

He also shared a compilation video to his Instagram of him and Spears learning the dance moves to Steps’ classic hit song Tragedy and her performing the moves on stage while accepting an award.