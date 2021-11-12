X Factor star Katie Waissel praises ambulance crew after suspected heart attack

Katie Waissel

Former X Factor star Katie Waissel has praised ambulance services after being taken to hospital following a suspected heart attack.

The singer revealed the incident on Instagram with a picture that appeared to show her in hospital.

The image also featured part of a Daily Mail article reading “NHS on its knees”.

(Katie Waissel/PA)

But Waissel said the medical team that helped her were “beyond impeccable” and she was grateful for ongoing care in hospital.

She wrote: “Let me tell you, I was taken by ambulance yesterday for a suspected heart attack and @nhs @ldn_ambulance Watford general AND the ambulance services were / are amazing.

“I was initially told there was a wait by the ambulance call centre, but an ambulance was at my door within minutes.

“The entire team at Watford were / are beyond impeccable, and I am so grateful for your continued help!!

“So with this, if you’re experiencing a life threatening emergency, do not hesitate to call 999, they WILL come for you!!!”