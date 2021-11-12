Taylor Swift thanks fans as she releases re-recorded version of Red album

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift paid tribute to her fans as she released her latest re-recorded album as part of a plan to regain control of her music.

The pop titan shared Red (Taylor’s Version), a hugely anticipated update on the 2012 original.

Swift embarked on the re-recording of her first six albums after the master recordings were acquired by talent manager Scooter Braun when he bought her former label, much to her fury.

It never would have been possible to go back & remake my previous work, uncovering lost art & forgotten gems along the way if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Now we begin again. Red (my version) is outhttps://t.co/ZUAWDuv4jL pic.twitter.com/Ji26KdOlWQ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 12, 2021

By creating new versions of the songs, the superstar can regain ownership of the music.

In a social media post celebrating Red (Taylor’s Version), Swift said the record had always belonged to her and her fans.

She wrote on Instagram: “Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me.

“Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Tonight we begin again. Red (my version) is out now.”

This is my last day of life before #RedTaylorsVersion. Midnight. Tonight. pic.twitter.com/Mgzlx3Qg3z — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2021

The new version of the record includes 30 tracks compared to the original’s 16.

Among the new songs is a 10-minute version of All Too Well – an anthem beloved by Swift fans and reportedly inspired by her doomed romance with Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Other additions include Nothing New, which features indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, and Run, a collaboration with Ed Sheeran and The Very First Night.

Swift, 31, also added a voice memo to the Apple Music version of the album.

It said: “Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past.

“Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators.

“And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

Braun, the prominent talent manager whose clients include Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, acquired the rights to Swift’s first six albums in 2019 when he bought Big Machine records.

Swift was furious at the move and accused Braun of “incessant, manipulative bullying”.

The masters changed hands again last year when a deal with investment firm Shamrock Capital was announced.

Swift signed with Universal Music in 2018 in a deal said to give her control of her master recordings.