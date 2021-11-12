Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in glamorous wedding

The TV star and the venture capitalist tied the knot on November 11.

Paris Hilton has married Carter Reum in a glamorous wedding after two years of dating.

The 40-year-old TV star and businesswoman confirmed they had tied the knot by sharing a photo of herself in a white lace Oscar de la Renta wedding dress and a sheer veil.

Hilton announced her engagement to venture capitalist Reum, also 40, in February and the couple wed on November 11.

She wrote on Twitter: “My forever begins today… 11/11 #JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum  @josevilla”

Hilton also shared the post on Instagram and a host of famous faces, friends and family sent their best wishes to the newlyweds.

Her younger sister Nicky, who is married to British banking heir James Rothschild, commented with a string of white hearts on the post.

Businesswoman and Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran borrowed Hilton’s “That’s hot” catchphrase, saying: “Congratulations! Marriage… that’s hot!”

Singer Meghan Trainor wrote: “Most beautiful wedding ever!! had the best time!” with a string of heart emojis, while actress Kate Beckinsale said: “Congratulations beauty”.

On Thursday, socialite and model Hilton released a documentary series, titled Paris In Love, which captures the couple’s wedding journey.

Hilton had been dating Reum since 2019 and he proposed on a private beach at the start of 2021.

Her turn in The Simple Life, alongside her wealthy socialite friend Nicole Richie, propelled her to stardom as the reality TV series became a global hit in the early 2000s.

