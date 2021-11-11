Olivia Munn says having pregnancy news leaked was ‘difficult’

Olivia Munn

Actress Olivia Munn said having news of her pregnancy leaked before she announced it made expecting “more difficult”.

The Predator star, 41, is preparing to welcome her first child with comedian boyfriend John Mulaney, 39.

He confirmed the news in a TV interview in September though rumours surfaced online beforehand.

Olivia Munn (PA)

Munn, who was first romantically linked to Mulaney earlier this year, said she was nervous to speak about the pregnancy at an early stage.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, she said: “I think what was harder was when you have people talking about it and leaking it out there before I’m ready to talk about it.

“Since I’ve been pregnant, I’ve had four different girlfriends lose their pregnancies all after the safe zone, (one at) three months, two at four months and one at five, six months.”

Munn, whose other film roles include Magic Mike and X-Men: Apocalypse, added: “I also have an auto immune disorder and I’m 41.

“There are a lot of elements that come into play when you’re pregnant. There’s a lot of fear. You want to do everything you can to protect your baby.”

Munn said she accepts there will be interest in celebrity pregnancies but being on the receiving end brought stress.

She said: “When it’s happening to you, and you feel like you have no control over when you announce, or ‘What if something bad happens? What if I lose the baby?’ Then it’s already been out there that I have it before I was ready to tell that information. Now I have to live with this, the stress of that just compounded everything.

“That was what was more difficult for me.”