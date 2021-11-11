Adam Peaty on mother’s Strictly ‘fix’ claim: She just wanted me to do a paso

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones

Olympian Adam Peaty has commented on his mother’s reaction following his Strictly Come Dancing exit, saying: “I think she just wanted me to do a paso.”

The 26-year-old swimmer and professional partner Katya Jones were the sixth couple to leave the BBC One competition after ending up in the dance-off against Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Following their exit, Peaty’s mother Caroline said on Twitter that she was proud of her son, but added: “Total fix and I’m not buying the public vote.”

Proud @adam_peaty and @Mrs_katjones such an amazing partnership and @Mrs_katjones you have taught my baby boy how to dance, thank you x Total fix and I’m not buying the public vote ?@bbcstrictly @Mavise42Mavis @MichaelGunning1 @jademist_janet — Caroline Peaty (@cazliz123) November 7, 2021

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Thursday, Peaty told presenter Charlie Stayt: “I agree with you, mums are always going to support their own. She wanted to see me every Saturday night – you know how mums get, bless her.

“I love her to bits, she loves me to bits. I think she just wanted me to do a paso (doble), that’s all she wanted to see me do… for me, if anyone can lose well it’s me, and everyone in that competition, they are incredible people, and I’m glad I’m out because I don’t deserve to be there.

“Some of the dancers are just… my jaw is dropping and I will always get behind everyone on the show and so, you know what, that’s incredible, that’s different for me because normally I’m on my own and go, you know, ‘You’re not beating me today’, but this is different…”

Asked by presenter Naga Munchetty if he had “had words” with his mother, he said: “Well, yeah… but you know, again, it is the way it is, isn’t it? I don’t want to censor anyone… she’s got her thoughts and I’ve got mine, and my thought is the most important one to me, is that I had the most incredible time and everyone on that show deserves to be there.”

During his stint on Strictly, he and Jones made headlines after a steamy Argentine tango to Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night, which ended with the pair posing with their faces just inches apart.

Those lifts! The first Argentine Tango of the series from Adam and Katya was a real ??? moment #Strictly @adam_peaty @Mrs_katjones pic.twitter.com/wky9ovsOAj — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 16, 2021

Speaking afterwards on spin-off show It Takes Two, Peaty said of the routine: “It was the feel, the character, and I got so into the character and it was amazing, I really felt at home there.”

This weekend will see current leaderboard champion AJ Odudu and partner Kai Widdrington perform a paso doble to Game Of Survival by Ruelle.

It’s my first book launch day! Grateful for all the kind messages ?? Let me know what you think of it please ?? pic.twitter.com/22fcfcjRrz — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) November 11, 2021

Peaty signed up for Strictly after a successful Tokyo 2020 Games, where he won two golds and a silver. He also made history as the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title after claiming victory in the men’s 100m backstroke.

He has since published a book, The Gladiator Mindset.

My first actual copies of my book. Growing up I never ever thought that I’d have a moment like this. I’m incredible proud of myself, my family, friends, my team who I work with every day and the people who support me. pic.twitter.com/5zzy0QvI46 — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) November 8, 2021

Sharing pictures on social media of himself holding it, he said: “My first actual copies of my book. Growing up I never ever thought that I’d have a moment like this.

“I’m incredible proud of myself, my family, friends, my team who I work with every day and the people who support me.”