People magazine announces its 2021 sexiest man alive

Paul Rudd

Marvel star Paul Rudd has been named the sexiest man alive by People magazine.

The US actor, 52, takes the title from Michael B Jordan, who won the crown last year.

The news was announced by Stephen Colbert on his The Late Show, which included Rudd undergoing tests on his attractiveness.

He told People: “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’

“This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

Rudd is famed for his youthful appearance and his films include Clueless, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and This Is 40.

He plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring in blockbusters such as Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man And The Wasp and Avengers: Endgame.

As well as his film career, Rudd played Mike Hannigan in Friends.

Previous holders of the sexiest man alive title include Hollywood heart-throbs Brad Pitt, Sir Sean Connery, Mel Gibson, Tom Cruise, George Clooney and Idris Elba.

Rudd has been married to wife Julie Yaeger since 2003 and they have children Jack, 17, and Darby, 12.

He said his wife was “stupefied” by his new title.

He told People: “But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

New Jersey-born Rudd’s big break came in 1995 when he starred in teen comedy Clueless alongside Alicia Silverstone.

His other early career movies included Halloween: The Curse Of Michael Myers, Romeo + Juliet and Wet Hot American Summer.

Rudd played a dual role in 2019 Netflix comedy series Living With Yourself.