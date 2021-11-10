Fans welcomed back to Downton with first-look images from A New Era

Hugh Bonneville stars as Robert Grantham and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary (Ben Blackall/Focus Features/PA)

Fans have been offered a first look at the highly-anticipated sequel to the Downton Abbey film.

Hugh Bonneville, who stars as Robert Grantham, and Michelle Dockery, who returns as Lady Mary, are pictured on the stairs of the stately home.

It was confirmed earlier this year that Downton Abbey: A New Era will arrive in cinemas on March 18 2022.

Sophie McShera as Daisy and Lesley Nicol as Mrs Patmore (Ben Blackall/Focus Features/PA)

Another image shows Sophie McShera’s Daisy and Lesley Nicol’s Mrs Patmore chatting over a stove in the kitchen of the fictional Yorkshire country estate.

Other characters including Bertie Pelham (Harry Hadden-Paton) and Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael) are seen preparing for a tennis match.

Harry Hadden-Paton as Bertie Pelham, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith and Allen Leech as Tom Branson (Ben Blackall/Focus Features/PA)

Dame Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Elizabeth McGovern will all be reprising their roles.

And Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West are joining the cast.

Laura Haddock as Myrna Dalgleish and Michael Fox as Andy (Ben Blackall/Focus Features/PA)

The hugely popular TV series aired on ITV from 2010 to 2015 and followed the fortunes of the aristocratic Crawley family and their downstairs servants.

Show creator Julian Fellowes is returning to pen the script while Simon Curtis, whose credits include My Week With Marilyn, is on directing duties.