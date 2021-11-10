BBC presenters earning more than £10,000 for external jobs, register reveals

BBC logo

Two BBC broadcasters have received payments of more than £10,000 on top of their salaries for external work in the past four months, the corporation has revealed.

Eight journalists, including household names such as Naga Munchetty, Huw Edwards and Emily Maitlis, received fees of up to £10,000 in the period July to September, according to the BBC’s external events register.

Maryam Moshiri, anchor on BBC World News, and Stephen Sackur, host of HARDtalk, were both paid undisclosed sums of more than £10,000.

Moshiri was paid to be a moderator three times for events organised by law firm Clifford Chance from September 13-15.

Sackur received his payment for his role as a panel chair for Yalta European Strategy on September 10.

On-air talent in current affairs, sports news and some radio staff, as well as senior leaders, have had to declare such external work, including paid-for public speaking engagements, appearances or writing commitments, since January.

Naga Munchetty received two £5,000-plus payments (Ian West/PA)

The register now puts fees into four categories; below £1,000, £1,000-5,000, £5,000-10,000, and more than £10,000, though no specific amounts are given.

Munchetty, who is also a BBC radio presenter, received two £5,000-plus payments for hosting two separate events in September, including the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award.

She earned between £255,000 and £259,999 in 2020/2021, according to the broadcaster’s latest figures.

Her co-host Dan Walker, who is currently a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, was paid more than £5,000 in May to host an event for Best Companies.

National news anchors Edwards and Clive Myrie also received upwards of £5,000 for hosting and interviewing roles.

Edwards was paid to host an event by Bauer Media, and Myrie for an interviewer role for Fujitsu.

Edwards earned between £425,000 and £429,999 and Myrie earned between £205,000-£209,999 in 2020/21, according to the BBC’s latest annual report.

National news anchor Huw Edwards was paid upwards of £5,000 to host an event by Bauer Media (Matt Crossick/PA)

Media editor and Today show host Amol Rajan was paid a sum within the £5,000-£10,000 band for his role as a panellist at the Leeds International festival.

BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell was paid more than £5,000 for hosting the Information Security forum.

Newsnight’s lead presenter Maitlis was also paid for the speaker role at an event for Proxima in September after having previously declared external engagements in March and June.

According to the BBC’s latest annual report, Maitlis earned between £325,000-£329,999 in 2020/2021.

The BBC says staff must seek written approval from a divisional head of department before signing up to any external engagements.