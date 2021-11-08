Phillip Schofield praises Adele after attending ‘star-studded’ London concert

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield has said Adele’s high-profile London show last weekend was a “star-studded” affair which saw the singer on “full form”.

The presenter, 59, was among numerous celebrities who filled the London Palladium on Saturday for Adele’s first UK performance in four years, which was recorded for an ITV special.

Titled An Audience With Adele, it will air two days after the release of her fourth studio album 30, her first record in six years.

The artwork from Adele’s next album, 30 (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Her performance reportedly included renditions of songs from the 33-year-old’s back catalogue and unreleased tracks from her forthcoming record, as well as questions from the audience.

Speaking about the night on ITV’s This Morning on Monday, Schofield told his co-presenters: “She was on full form. She was very emotional when she came out. It genuinely terrifies her.

“I can’t say what she actually said but it is being widely reported that it starts with ‘s’. And she was very, very nervous – but it is always such a shame because she is so extraordinary.

“It was a mix of classic songs, songs from the new album, and in the ‘audience with’ format, so there were people asking questions. Very star-studded. There were some pretty big names there.”

Catherine O’Hara (Ian West/PA)

On the night, Schofield shared a selfie with Canadian actress Catherine O’Hara, who stars in the comedy Schitt’s Creek, after the pair were sat close to each other.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it. If it wasn’t a perfect night as it was and then I am sitting in front of Catherine O’Hara, who turns out to be the world’s most delightful lady.”

Schofield also noted that Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston was in attendance, while singer Boy George was sat in front of him wearing a “massive hat”.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway also shared a photo from outside the London Palladium and praised Adele’s performance as “beyond sensational” in a post on Instagram.

She added: “Funny, moving & that VOICE!!!”

Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)

Adele was joined at the concert by her new boyfriend, US sports agent Rich Paul, and pictured wearing a ring on her wedding finger, sparking rumours of an engagement.

Her new album 30 will arrive on November 19 for what is one of the most significant music releases in recent years.

It is the follow-up to 2015’s 25 and Adele previously said it reflects a tumultuous period of her life which included her divorce from charity boss Simon Konecki.

First single Easy On Me sees the singer apparently directly addressing her ex-husband and son while explaining why she left her marriage.