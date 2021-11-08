More celebrities set to strip as line-up revealed for The Real Full Monty

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan, EastEnders actress Laila Morse and Blue singer Duncan James will be among the celebrities taking the plunge and stripping off for Strictly The Real Full Monty.

Also baring all to raise awareness for cancer checks will be model Christine McGuiness, Olympian Colin Jackson, Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards, TV presenter Martin Roberts and Love Island stars Teddy Soares and Demi Jones.

The striptease show will again be presented by choreographer and mentor Ashley Banjo, who will support and lead the celebrities, who have all been touched by cancer.

Ola and James Jordan (Ian West/PA)

Jones, who rose to fame on the 2020 series of ITV2 dating show Love Island, previously revealed she has thyroid cancer and has had a tumour removed.

Banjo said: “I’m so excited to be working with a new brilliant, bold and brave line-up of celebrities for Strictly The Real Full Monty.

“It’s going to be our biggest musical dance extravaganza yet and we are determined to get the message out there that early cancer checks in intimate areas save lives. So don’t forget to check your bits and baubles this Christmas!”

Laila Morse will be taking part (Matt Crossick/PA)

ITV factual commissioner Kate Teckman added: “This year we’re bringing our message with a bang by adding a huge dose of sequins, sparkles, sambas and salsas to the strip.

“There will also be star guest performances and stunning solos so hold on to your mirror balls – this is strictly the most ambitious Full Monty yet!”