Kate Garraway set to replace Piers Morgan on ITV’s Life Stories

The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards

Kate Garraway will take over from Piers Morgan as the host of three new episodes of Life Stories on ITV as part of the channel’s winter line-up.

The 60-minute programmes will see famous faces explore their personal lives and careers.

The programme was previously hosted by Morgan, who announced his departure in September after more than 100 episodes over 12 years.

Speaking about her new role, Garraway said: “I’ve always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on air and off.

“Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests’ lives that the viewers might not know about already.

Garraway will take over as host of Life Stories from Piers Morgan (Ian West/PA)

“It’s also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about (both good and bad) and hear it in their own words.”

Garraway will also take a deep dive into her own personal life, with a follow-up to her award winning documentary Finding Derek.

The programme charted the family struggle to get Garraway’s husband Derek home from hospital after he became seriously ill with Covid-19.

A sequel, titled Caring For Derek, will see the period following Derek’s return home – April 2020 to February 2021 – which will show Garraway navigating the challenges of the social care system.

Kevin Lygo, managing director, Media and Entertainment at ITV, praised the “remarkable” Garraway and her “equally resilient family” as he announced the line-up.

Line of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston (Matt Crossick/PA)

Line Of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston will appear in separate thrillers on ITV.

McLure will join Adrian Lester in explosive, six-part thriller Trigger Point, written by newcomer Daniel Brierly and produced by Jed Mercurio, about counter terrorism policing and the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.