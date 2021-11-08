Giovanna Fletcher to replace Lily Allen in 2:22 – A Ghost Story

Giovanna Fletcher

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner Giovanna Fletcher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz and The Inbetweeners actor James Buckley will join the cast of supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story when the show moves theatres for a new season.

The play has previously featured the West End debut of pop star Lily Allen, as well as appearances from EastEnders’ Jake Wood and theatre star Hadley Fraser.

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, the show follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted, while her husband Sam is not having any of it.

The couple argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben, as belief and scepticism clash.

Podcast host Fletcher will take over the role of Jenny, previously played by Allen, when the show opens at the Gielgud Theatre following its run at the Noel Coward Theatre, and said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of 2:22 – A Ghost Story as Jenny.

“Reading the script the first time gave me chills – that feeling has increased in subsequent readings.

“It’s such an honour to be putting this play on its feet for a West End audience.”

James Buckley will appear in the play (Ian West/PA)

Beatriz, who is best known for her role as Rosa Diaz in hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will play the role of Lauren, while Buckley, best known as Jay from teen comedy The Inbetweeners, will play Ben.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of 2:22 and working with director Matthew Dunster on this brilliant play.”

Elliot Cowan will take on the role of Sam.

Dunster said: “2:22 had an extraordinary effect on audiences. I’ve never experienced anything like it.

“They loved the play and the surprises in the casting. We now have a completely new cast – again full of rich surprises.

“I can’t wait for audiences to find out who the new cast are and for us all to relish their new interpretation of the scary and funny phenomenon that is 2:22.”

Robins said: “I was blown away by the response to the play this summer, both from the critics and our amazing audiences, so I am hugely chuffed to be able to bring the show back so quickly and to this beautiful, historic theatre.

“Slipping from autumn into winter, it feels the perfect time for a ghost story, so I can’t wait to spook a whole load of new audiences at the Gielgud.

“I’m hoping you’ll laugh, jump, be on the edge of your seat, and then spend the rest of the night talking about whether ghosts exist!”