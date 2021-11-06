David Ginola tipped for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here appearance

David Ginola

Former Premier League footballer David Ginola has been tipped to appear in the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The French sportsman, 54, played for teams including Newcastle, Tottenham and Everton before retiring in 2002.

He will star on the ITV reality TV show when it returns on November 21, according to reports.

David Ginola, a star of the Premier League in the 1990s, has been tipped to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of here (PA)

It comes five years after Ginola suffered a heart attack while playing in a charity football match.

The winger said he was “clinically dead” for eight minutes before surgeons saved his life with quadruple bypass heart surgery.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is returning to Wales for a second year due to coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location in Australia.

The celebrity line-up is yet to be revealed however a number of stars, including broadcaster Richard Madeley and former Love Island star Maura Higgins, are rumoured to be taking part.

The last series of the programme was won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.

Ginola’s reported involvement is sure to delight presenters Ant and Dec, who are diehard Newcastle fans.