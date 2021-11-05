Whitney Port reveals she is expecting with ‘likely another unhealthy pregnancy’

Whitney Port

Reality star Whitney Port has spoken frankly about her struggle to carry a second child, revealing she is seven weeks pregnant with “likely another unhealthy pregnancy”.

The Hills star has spoken openly about her fertility struggles in the past, revealing that she has had two miscarriages, as well as a chemical pregnancy – an early miscarriage that occurs when an egg is fertilised but does not fully implant in the uterus.

Speaking through tears while sitting next to husband Tim Rosenman, with whom she has a son, Sonny, the 36-year-old revealed in a YouTube video: “I’m currently seven weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday.

“I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I’ve had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday.

“I went to the doctor and he did an ultrasound… he looked a little bit deeper and whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be, given the week that I’m at.

“He said that he was pessimistic about this pregnancy, and he told me to get blood drawn.

“So, I will get blood results back today and see if numbers are going up or going down. He thinks they’ll likely be going down. And he is having me come in for another ultrasound on Monday.

“But the moral of the story is, this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy.

“It’s such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do.

“And it just felt like an opportunity to just share it, because I couldn’t just sit here and go on with my life and not share it. And I know that there’s likely so many people out there that have had to deal with this.”

Port said she is “extremely grateful” for four-year-old Sonny, but added: “I’m scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it.

It’s Jump in Muddy Puddles Day! An @peppapig holiday celebrating kids being kids in honor of those who can’t by jumping up and down in muddy puddles! To participate, share a video jumping 5 times & tag 5 friends @_Muddy_Puddles #muddypuddleschallenge pic.twitter.com/ixEJdetNc1 — whitney port (@whitneyEVEport) April 1, 2021

“The emotions are obviously very complicated. I still feel very, very pregnant, my boobs are very sore and I’m extremely hungry and just very achy, but I obviously don’t know what’s going on inside my body.”

A message shared in the description of the video on YouTube included an update on Port’s situation, saying: “Between filming and now have had another appointment where the doctor heard the heartbeat and saw an embryo, to everyone’s surprise.

“Who knows what will happen, but we had to share with you all.”

Port first found fame in MTV reality series The Hills, in which she starred alongside Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge.

She also starred in her own spin-off, The City, about her move to New York.