James Bond suit and Batman costume among film memorabilia going under hammer

Batman

A suit worn by Sir Sean Connery during his time as James Bond and Val Kilmer’s famous Batman costume are going under the hammer this month.

The classic costumes are part of a trove of TV and film memorabilia up for grabs at the Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia live auction running from November 9 to 11.

Over 1,000 props and costumes will be on sale during the three-day auction, with a collection of movie items worth more than £5.5 million up for grabs.

Sean Connery’s suit from You Only Live Twice is among the items being sold (Prop Store/PA)

Sir Sean’s grey suit from the 1967 007 film You Only Live Twice could fetch between £50,000 and £70,000 while Kilmer’s Sonar Batsuit from 1995’s Batman Forever has an estimated value of £40,000 to £60,000.

Other highlights include Will Ferrell’s classic festive green and yellow outfit from the Christmas movie Elf (worth between £20,000-30,000) and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s futuristic cyborg assassin costume from 2015’s Terminator Genisys.

The auction will be held over three days in November (Prop Store/PA)

Tobey Maguire’s superhero costume from Spider-Man 3, which was designed by three-time Oscar-winner James Acheson, is also to be sold.

The auction features a number of costume designs by Acheson, including characters from Doctor Who and the Monty Python character Mr Creosote.

Prop Store CEO Stephen Lane said: “This year, Prop Store has an outstanding collection of both costumes and costume designs going under the hammer, including designs from legendary costume designer’s Lindy Hemming, James Acheson and more.”

The collection of film memorabilia is estimated to be worth over £5.5 million (Prop Store/PA)

A preview exhibition with more than 120 lots is currently open at Prop Store’s facility in Hertfordshire to allow fans the opportunity to see the props and costumes up close and ask questions of the specialists.