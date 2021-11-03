Justin Bieber and Coldplay to perform at Jingle Bell Ball

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Coldplay have been announced as part of this year’s star-studded line-up at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

The pop superstar and British rock band will perform alongside Years & Years and DJ Jax Jones on the first night of the annual festive concert on Saturday December 11 at London’s O2 Arena.

This will be Bieber’s only live show in Europe this year and his first major performance in the UK since 2017, following an intimate acoustic session in London at the start of 2020.

? JUST ANNOUNCED ? @justinbieber returns to the UK for his ONLY European show of 2021, exclusively at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard ?#CapitalJBB | https://t.co/TxthXFTo7X ❄️ pic.twitter.com/VWUeXpqn9w — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 3, 2021

Multi-award winning Coldplay released their ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres, in October, claiming the title of fastest-selling album of 2021 so far with 101,000 chart sales in its opening week, according to the Official Charts Company.

Also taking to the stage for the special Christmas concert will be Clean Bandit, Becky Hill, Jesy Nelson, Sigrid and 2021 breakthrough artist Mimi Webb.

As a new addition for 2021, Capital radio DJ MistaJam will play a live set of dance anthems alongside fellow DJs Billen Ted, 220 KID and Riton.

This will be the first live Jingle Bell Ball since 2019 as the 02 Arena concert was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead a “Best Of” show was broadcast, featuring recordings of past performances.

The festive concert has previously hosted global acts including Taylor Swift, Stormzy, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran.

can we have a moment for night 1 please ??? #CapitalJBB pic.twitter.com/WZjdOjbETF — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 3, 2021

Ashley Tabor-King, founder and executive president of Global, said on Wednesday: “The long-awaited return of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will see the biggest hit music artists take to the stage and we can’t wait.

“With global superstars and some of the hottest UK talent set to play the Ball this Christmas, we have another phenomenal weekend of live performances in store.”

The line-up for night two of the Jingle Bell Ball will be announced from 8am on Thursday on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.