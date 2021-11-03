Bake Off host Matt Lucas gains German citizenship

Matt Lucas

Little Britain star Matt Lucas has gained German citizenship.

The comedian and actor, who co-hosts The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4, said he had been offered citizenship through his grandmother, who fled Berlin in 1938.

Lucas, 47, has previously told how members of his family fled Germany prior to the Second World War amid persecution from the Nazis over their Jewish heritage.

My grandma fled Berlin in 1938. Having been offered citizenship, I have just been to the German Embassy in London to collect my Certificate of Naturalisation. I am officially Anglo-German. They gave me some Gummibärchen and this lovely badge. Now to choose a German football team. pic.twitter.com/jp7tan9UOG — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) November 2, 2021

He told one follower on Twitter the naturalisation process had taken about six months.

Sharing a photo of a pin badge featuring both the British and German flags, he quipped that he had been given gummy bears by the German embassy.

He said: “My grandma fled Berlin in 1938. Having been offered citizenship, I have just been to the German Embassy in London to collect my Certificate of Naturalisation.

“I am officially Anglo-German. They gave me some Gummibarchen and this lovely badge. Now to choose a German football team.”

Willkommen! ? — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) November 2, 2021

FC Union Berlin was the first team to contact Lucas, commenting “Willkommen” – “welcome” – and sharing a handshake emoji.

Lucas, an Arsenal fan, replied: “I have been claimed by Union Berlin, it seems. My new German team, then!”