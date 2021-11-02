Ed Sheeran retains top spot in rich list of stars under the age of 30

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has held onto the top spot in a list of the richest celebrities aged 30 and under in the UK and Ireland.

The Heat Rich List 2021, compiled by Heat Magazine, said the singer increased his estimated worth over the past 12 months to £236.5 million.

It is the third time Sheeran, 30, has topped the rankings.

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles, 27, came second in the list with an estimated worth of £80.0 million.

Harry Styles is in second place on the list of rich stars (Ian West/PA)

Heat Magazine said that, in addition to his career in the entertainment industries, he has made “savvy investments, including a new live music arena in Manchester”.

“Harry’s gender-fluid dressing style has made him a fashion darling and he has a lucrative Gucci promo deal,” a statement added.

Pop group Little Mix came third as a collective with an estimated worth of £66.7 million, while Styles’ former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, was fourth with £57.5 million.

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, other former One Direction stars, tied in sixth with £47.0 million, while Zayn Malik was ninth with £38.0 million.

Kylie Jenner is the richest non-UK star under 30 (Ian West/PA)

The magazine also compiled a list of the wealthiest stars outside the UK.

Reality star and make-up mogul, Kylie Jenner, claimed the top spot in the list with £773.0 million, followed by singer Justin Bieber with £347.0 million.

Liberty Poole also topped the list of this year’s Love Island contestants with an estimated £1.7 million, followed by Millie Court, who was crowned as the winner alongside Liam Reardon, with £700,000.

A list of the richest British sportswomen placed cyclist Laura Kenny top with £4.7 million, followed by US Open champion Emma Raducanu with £4.0 million.