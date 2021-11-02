Cynthia Erivo and Claire Foy among Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year winners

Cynthia Erivo on a red carpet

Cynthia Erivo, Phoebe Dynevor and Claire Foy were among the winners at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.

The luxury fashion magazine’s annual ceremony took place at Claridge’s hotel in London on Tuesday.

Organisers said it recognised “the outstanding achievements of women in the worlds of fashion, film, art, literature, music and activism”.

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor was among the honourees at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards (Ian West/PA)

Oscar-nominated actress Erivo, 34, won the music award in recognition of playing Aretha Franklin in anthology series Genius: Aretha, as well as for “using her powerful voice to call for social change”.

Dynevor, 26, received the breakthrough talent prize for her headline-making portrayal of Daphne in Netflix’s massively popular raunchy period drama Bridgerton.

Foy, 37, took home the actress award for her part in The Crown, as well as her performances in the forthcoming BBC series A Very British Scandal and the film The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain.

Veteran actress Joan Collins, 88, was honoured with the icon award for her 70-year career in showbusiness, which included a memorable turn in US soap Dynasty.

Jodie Comer won the editor’s choice award at the annual ceremony, which took place in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Also recognised was Jodie Comer, 28, selected as this year’s editor’s choice, with awards organisers praising her performances in TV series Killing Eve and Sir Ridley Scott’s historical epic The Last Duel.

Sarah Burton, the creative director of Alexander McQueen, received the inspiration award while Lubaina Himid won the artist award.

Laura Kenny and Sarah Storey were presented with the award for sporting icons in recognition of their successes at Tokyo 2020 as the most decorated British female Olympian and Paralympian of all time.

Sarah Snook was given the television actress accolade for her playing Shiv Roy in Succession.