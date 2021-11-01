Lily Collins tells of diversity and inclusion focus for returning Emily In Paris

Lily Collins

Lily Collins has said she wanted to “really put our focus” on diversity and inclusion for the second series of Emily In Paris.

The actress, who stars as Emily in the Netflix series and is also a producer on the show, said she had heard viewers’ “concerns” about the show after its first series.

Collins made the comments during an interview with Elle UK, which features the actress on the cover of its December edition.

Speaking about diversity and inclusion in the programme, she said: “For me as Emily, but also as a producer on (the show), after season one, hearing people’s thoughts, concerns, questions, likes, dislikes, just feelings about it, there were certain things that spoke to the time that we’re living in and what’s right, and moral and correct and should be done.

It’s here! Just in time for the holidays – we’re sending you guys a little gift for winter break on December 22! SO much to look forward to… @netflix #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/ZSJielFyOT — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) September 29, 2021

“And I really wanted diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera to be something that we really put our focus on, in a lot of ways.

“Hiring new people in front of the camera, also giving new storylines to different characters, which was really important.”

Collins added that Paris was “very empty” when she arrived to film the second series during the pandemic, explaining: “And there weren’t any Americans around because they weren’t allowed.

“So that felt even more strange, because the only accents you would hear were French – which was also really lovely.”

Emily In Paris has been a hit for Netflix, and tells the story of an ambitious American marketing executive who lands her dream job in the French capital.

The second instalment is due to be released in December.

The 32-year-old, who is the daughter of singer Phil Collins and his ex-wife Jill Tavelman, married filmmaker Charlie McDowell in September.

He is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen.

Speaking about being the daughter of a famous musician, she said: “Starting out, when I was younger, I had lots of things taken out of context in interviews.

“I couldn’t be a more proud daughter, a more loving daughter. Like, it’s my dad! I love him and I am in awe and I respect him and I’m inspired by him.

“But as an individual, I’ve always wanted to be me, and to have my own path and my own journey and my own failures and successes and all those things, like any individual wants.”