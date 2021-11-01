First trailer for The Book Of Boba Fett gives look at Jabba the Hutt’s successor

The Star Wars spin-off follows on from the success of The Mandalorian.

The Book of Boba Fett

Boba Fett declares he will “rule with respect” in the first trailer for the armoured bounty hunter’s new Star Wars spin-off series.

Temuera Morrison stars in the first footage from the series, a spin-off from Disney’s hugely successful show The Mandalorian.

The new show appears to be set after the era of Jabba The Hutt, as Boba Fett says he will preside with a more benevolent approach.

The trailer begins with Boba declaring: “I am not a bounty hunter,” as a voice replies: “I have heard otherwise.”

He adds: “Jabba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect,” as he attempts to lure Jabba’s captains to his side.

He continues: “Why speak of conflict when co-operation can make us all rich?”

The trailer also gives a look at Ming-Na Wen reprising her role as a bounty hunter from The Mandalorian, Fennec Shand.

The Book Of Boba Fett will launch on Disney+ on December 29.

