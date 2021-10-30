Actress Kristin Chenoweth announces engagement

Kristin Chenoweth

Actress Kristin Chenoweth has announced she is engaged to musician Josh Bryant.

The Broadway star, 53, revealed the news with a post on social media, sharing a snap of the moment Bryant got down on one knee on a New York City rooftop.

Guess you’re stuck with me now, @JoshBguitar. I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!! ??‍♂️?‍♀️? Thank you too @voguemagazine and @people for breaking the news!! pic.twitter.com/RhNI6dQg3H — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 29, 2021

Another picture showed Chenoweth’s dazzling diamond ring. The couple have been dating for three years.

Chenoweth, whose TV roles include The West Wing, Pushing Daisies and Glee, wrote on Instagram: “Guess you’re stuck with me now, @joshbguitar. I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!!”

Speaking to People magazine, Tony Award-winner Chenoweth added: “I’ve been the runaway bride. Now that I’ve found him, I won’t let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar.”

Bryant, a guitarist, also shared the news on social media.

He said: “YES!!! Happiest day of my life! She is perfect in every way and I will always love you baby! I will cherish you forever @kchenoweth …baby bucks!”