Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment claims after alleged Hadid row

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to claims of harassment after allegedly shoving Gigi Hadid’s mother into a dresser and calling her a “Dutch slut”, court records show.

The former One Direction singer, 28, is alleged to have launched a tirade against Dutch-American socialite Yolanda Hadid, 57, at his home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, last month.

Malik and US catwalk star Gigi Hadid, 26, share one-year-old daughter Khai.

Zayn Malik was allegedly involved in a furious row with the mother of Gigi Hadid (PA)

Court records obtained by the PA news agency allege the Bradford-born star told Yolanda to “stay away from (his) f****** daughter”, as well as calling her a “f****** Dutch slut”.

He is also alleged to have “grabbed and shoved” Yolanda into a dresser, “causing mental anguish and physical pain”.

Malik issued a statement denying “striking” Yolanda.

At one point, Malik is alleged to have said, in an apparent reference to his daughter, the “f****** sperm that came out of (his) f****** cock”, according to the records.

Gigi, who has been dating Malik on-and-off since 2015, was in Paris at the time of the September 29 row, according to US showbiz website TMZ.

Malik is said to have told Gigi “strap on some f****** balls and defend your partner against your f****** mother in my house”.

He was also allegedly involved in a bust-up with security guard John McMahon.

Gigi Hadid has had an on-off relationship with Zayn Malik (PA)

He is said to have told the guard to “get the f*** out of my f****** house copper”, as well as trying to fight him.

Malik was charged with four counts of harassment in the non-traffic citation, which a court official said is not a criminal charge.

He pleaded no contest, meaning he does not admit guilt, but has chosen not to fight the charges.

The singer has been placed on 90 days probation for each count for a total of 360 days, the citation filed in Pennsylvania shows.

He must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence programme, as well as having no contact with Yolanda or Mr McMahon.

If there are no further issues, a judge could terminate the probation after six months.

Malik and Hadid had been living at a farmhouse in Pennsylvania. People magazine reported the couple have split.

The row became public knowledge on Thursday when TMZ reported Yolanda had accused Malik of assault.

In a statement to the outlet, Malik said: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

He issued a further comment on social media, saying a family member of Gigi’s had entered their home while she was away.

He said: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

A representative for Gigi said: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Yolanda Hadid, pictured with daughter Bella, has alleged Zayn Malik shoved her (Ian West/PA)

Yolanda, a former model best known as a star of US reality TV show The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, has not publicly addressed the incident.

Yolanda is also mother to the models Bella, 25, and Anwar, 22, who is the boyfriend of pop star Dua Lipa.

She was married to the property developer Mohamed Hadid, 72.

Gigi previously told Harper’s Bazaar that Malik and her mother got along well.

She said, “he’s usually on my mum’s side,” adding: “So, he’s smart in that sense.”

Malik, who previously dated Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, launched a solo career after leaving One Direction in 2015.