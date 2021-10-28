Chris Evans is Buzz Lightyear in trailer for Toy Story spin-off

Animated movie were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams.

They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing.

To @pixar and @AngusMacLane:

‘Thank you’ doesn’t even come close❤️#Lightyear pic.twitter.com/DD1N7aYhKT

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 27, 2021