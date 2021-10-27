Sally Nugent announced as Louise Minchin’s replacement on BBC Breakfast

Sally Nugent

Sally Nugent has been announced as the new regular presenter on BBC Breakfast, taking over from Louise Minchin.

The 50-year-old journalist and newsreader will appear on the flagship morning programme from Monday to Wednesday, alongside Dan Walker, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt.

She has been filling in for BBC Breakfast’s regular hosts on a freelance basis since November 2011 and also presents its sports bulletins.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to become the new presenter of BBC Breakfast and bring the nation the latest news, top entertainment guests and stories that matter every week.

“It’s an honour to take the reins from Louise and be part of the UK’s most-watched breakfast show.”

Born in Birkenhead, Nugent started her career at BBC Radio Merseyside and also previously worked at BBC North West Tonight and BBC News.

Walker, who is competing in Strictly Come Dancing, hailed his new co-host in a post on Twitter as a “brilliant presenter” and “great friend”.

He said: “I am so happy for @sallynugent. She is a brilliant presenter, massively popular with the team, an excellent journalist and a great friend.

Sally Nugent and Dan Walker (BBC/PA)

“Hopefully we’ll have many happy years on the #BBCBreakfast sofa together. Oh… and she’s coming to #Strictly this weekend.”

Minchin, 53, announced in June that she was stepping back from the show after nearly 20 years.

She first appeared on the broadcaster’s flagship morning show in 2001 and moved with its red sofa to Media City in Salford as a lead presenter in 2012.

Minchin was joined by her father Patrick, husband David, celebrity friends and colleagues for her final broadcast in September.

The editor of BBC Breakfast, Richard Frediani, said: “Sally has an impressive track record as an award-winning broadcast journalist and has secured a series of high-profile exclusive interviews in recent years.