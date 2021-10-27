Ed Sheeran: I used to drink ‘every single day’ when I wasn’t touring

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has said he used to drink “every single day” when he was not on tour, it has been reported.

The singer said that since becoming a father he has lost five stone and significantly reduced his alcohol intake, according to The Sun newspaper.

He told the newspaper he has “become quite clean-living” since the birth of Lyra last year.

He added: “But I think actually taking time off and not being on tour was the worst thing for my health because I would drink every single day.

Ed Sheeran (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

“I stopped three months before Lyra was born because I was determined I was going to be the person to drive my wife to the hospital.

“I was 15-and-a-half stone at my peak and I think I’m 10-and-a-half now – I was big, it really showed.

“I had a 36 waist – now I’m down to 28.

“I always knew I was big, but I knew why I was big, too: I loved chicken wings, wine, beer, and I never exercised.”

Last week, Sheeran revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19.