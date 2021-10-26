Jonathan Ross reveals why he will not be holding his annual Halloween Party

Jonathan Ross

Jonathan Ross has revealed he will not be holding his annual high-profile Halloween Party due to a health issue over one of his children.

The TV presenter, 60, has said that one of his three children has recently been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a “long-term condition that causes pain all over the body”, as described by the NHS.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Ross said: “Really, it’s being cautious as much as anything.

The TV presenter typically hosts an annual Halloween bash in London (Ian West/PA)

“One of our children isn’t well, one of our children had covid at the beginning of the pandemic and they thought she had long covid, but it’s now been diagnosed as fibromyalgia which is quite debilitating, so she’s back home with us and we’re looking after her.

“She’s upstairs in the bedroom and I thought, ‘I can’t in good conscience have a big loud fun party downstairs and one of my children is locked in a room upstairs’. It would be like something out of a horror novel.

“So really, just out of a good conscience, we’re not going to do it, but hopefully next year we’ll be back.”

Ross shares three adult children with his wife Jane Goldman – Betty, Harvey and Honey.

Actor Martin Freeman has been among the glittering guest list in the past (Yui Mok/PA)

He added that he did not want to host a coronavirus “superspreading event” and potentially disrupt the entertainment world.

“We always have a couple of hundred people to the party and as you know, about half of them are from showbusiness,” he added.

“So if we had a party and it spread through that, we’d probably wipe out half the shows on TV for the next couple of weeks which I would not want to be guilty of.”

Over the years, celebrity guests who have attended the Halloween bash have included actor Martin Freeman, TV presenter Holly Willoughby and comedian Jimmy Carr.

The presenter has hosted his comedy chat show, The Jonathan Ross Show, since 2011 and was recently a judge on The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer UK.