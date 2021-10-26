Brandon Lee’s ex-fiancee addresses fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin film set

Prop Firearm Movie Set

The ex-fiancee of late actor Brandon Lee has said the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin film Rust was an “avoidable tragedy” and encouraged filmmakers to consider alternatives to real guns.

Lee, 28, the son of martial arts superstar Bruce Lee, was killed in 1993 after he was shot on the set of the film The Crow.

The gun was supposed to have fired a blank, but a post-mortem examination found a .44-calibre bullet lodged near his spine.

The tragedy has been revisited in recent days after Baldwin fatally shot the cinematographer with a prop gun on the New Mexico set of Western film Rust on Thursday.

Production on the movie has been paused while police investigate the incident.

According to court documents, an assistant director unwittingly handed Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the shooting.

Rust director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident, but is recovering after leaving hospital.

Eliza Hutton, who was Lee’s fiancee, told US magazine People: “Twenty eight years ago, I was shattered by the shock and grief of losing the love of my life, Brandon Lee, so senselessly.

“My heart aches again now for Halyna Hutchins’ husband and son, and for all those left in the wake of this avoidable tragedy.

“I urge those in positions to make change to consider alternatives to real guns on sets.”

Hutton and Lee were due to get married just weeks after he was killed.

Lee’s sister Shannon has also addressed the tragedy, writing on Twitter: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust.