Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin picks up writer and actor awards

Bafta Cymru Award (PA)

Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin has won two awards at Bafta Cymru, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) in Wales.

The hit show’s writer and creator Russell T Davies won the gong for best writer, while Callum Scott Howells picked up the best actor award for his role in the acclaimed series.

It’s A Sin tells the story of a group of young friends living in London through the HIV/Aids crisis in the 1980s and its impact on the LGBT community.

Russell T Davies at the 2019 Edinburgh TV Festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

Davies said: “I included a Welsh family in It’s A Sin to show that HIV isn’t only a metropolitan issue, and on a happier note, to showcase the vast amount of acting talent in Wales.

“I’m delighted by my award but especially pleased about Callum’s win.

“He’s so young and so talented, and I’ve rarely seen an actor so adored by cast and crew.”

Scott Howells, who played Colin in the show, tweeted: “I genuinely can’t believe it.

“Diolch yn fawr iawn @BaftaCymru … to say this means the world to me and my family is such a understatement!

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart forever.”

Meanwhile, Gangs Of London received four awards, Matt Flannery for photography and lighting:fiction, Sara Jones for editing, Tom Pearce for production design and sound team for sound.

Morfydd Clark was named best actress for her role in the critically acclaimed 2020 horror film Saint Maud, playing a palliative care nurse and recent convert to high Catholicism who becomes obsessed with a former dancer in her care, and believes she must save her soul.

The Pembrokeshire Murders collected the award for television drama and for which Marc Evans won director:fiction, making it the eighth win of his career.

Other winners included Rhod Gilbert who received the presenter award for Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience, which also won the gong for factual series, while Strictly Amy: Crohn’s and Me won the award for single documentary.

The director:factual award was presented to first-time nominee Liana Stewart for Black & Welsh.

The photography:factual gong was presented to the camera team for Critical: Coronavirus in Intensive Care, while Pawb a’i Farn – Black Lives Matter won the award for news and current affairs.

The make-up and hair award was won by Claire Pritchard-Jones for Roald & Beatrix: The Tail Of The Curious Mouse, while Caroline McCall won costume for her work on His Dark Materials.

The Children’s programme gong was awarded to Deian A Loli for the third time, entertainment programme was won by Dolig Ysgol Ni: Maesincla, the short film category was won by The Welshman, and feature/television film was awarded to Eternal Beauty.