Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle at wedding

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel walked the daughter of his late Fast And The Furious co-star Paul Walker down the aisle at her wedding.

Meadow Walker, 22, married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in a small ceremony attended by friends and family in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

She shared photos from the beachside event on Instagram and wrote: “We’re married!!!!”

A black and white video also showed Diesel, 54, escorting her down the aisle.

According to Vogue magazine, the bride wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress designed by Matthew Williams, creative director of Givenchy.

Paul Walker died in 2013 (Ian West/PA)

Her Hollywood star father, who was famed for his work in The Fast And The Furious franchise, died in a car crash in 2013 when he was 40.

He starred alongside Diesel, playing racing rivals, and the pair remained close friends.

Meadow told Vogue she and her now-husband said their vows in front of a smaller gathering than hoped.

She said: “The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend.

“A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”