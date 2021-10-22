Rylan Clark jokes to Jo Brand he will change her life after showing her Ibiza

Rylan Clark

Rylan Clark joked on Have I Got News For You that he was going to change the life of host Jo Brand once he introduced her to the Ibiza lifestyle.

The TV presenter, 32, appeared as a guest on the BBC One satirical comedy show alongside ITV’s political editor Robert Peston.

Brand introduced Clark to the show as a “broadcaster who says there should be a law that forces Government ministers to answer questions properly when being interviewed”.

The political panel programme was discussing Wolverhampton’s Immensa Health Clinic, which is being investigated over a potential error with 43,000 negative Covid-19 results.

Comedian Brand, 64, joked: “Rylan I think you went to Immensa in Ibiza, didn’t you?” to which he replied, “I did, I was a gogo dancer there.”

She continued the gag by questioning if it was near to Pacha, a well-known Ibiza superclub, and further queried: “What is Pacha?”

Clark replied: “I’m going to change your life Jo Brand.”

Brand asked the TV personality if he would stick to his offer and take her to Ibiza if she brought some Tena Lady, a female hygiene product for weak bladders.

He responded: “No need to bring the Tena Lady because I’ve already packed them, darling.”

The TV presenter competed on The X Factor in 2012 and went on to win Celebrity Big Brother in 2013. Since then he has presented on This Morning, The One Show, Ready Steady Cook and he currently co-hosts the Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

Robert Peston and Rylan Clark made guest appearances on the show (BBC/Hat Trick/PA)

The political comedy show also discussed how the UK was facing a shortage of bouncers due to Covid-19 and national shortages because of a lack of lorry drivers.

Clark added: “I don’t think there’s a shortage in Essex, everyone is a bouncer, (there’s a) bouncer every three doors along.”

Peston explained that economists are describing the shortages as the “great supply chain crisis”, adding: “Which means that things like tankers are in the wrong part of the world, and obviously bouncers are in Essex, which is obviously the wrong part of the world.”

Clark’s team captain Ian Hislop joked: “And there are no lorries to take the bouncers to other places.”

Paul Merton, the other team captain, retorted: “But they can’t get into the trucks as the truck driver says ‘You’re not coming in here dressed like that’.”