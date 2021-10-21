Piers Morgan announces he is quitting Life Stories show on ITV

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has announced he is quitting his ITV show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

The move comes after the journalist announced last month that he is to join News Corp and Fox News Media in a deal which will see him host a new global TV show.

Earlier this year Morgan left ITV news programme Good Morning Britain following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex, however it had previously been confirmed that he would continue to present Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

BREAKING NEWS: I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows. My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway⁩ and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast! pic.twitter.com/TN34uEZAdQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2021

He revealed on social media that his final show will see him interview his former Good Morning Britain colleague Kate Garraway, who will then go on to present three further episodes in the series.

Morgan tweeted: “I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows.

“My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show.