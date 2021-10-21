Emmerdale releases first-look image of Priya Sharma heading into maze fire

Priya Sharma, played by Fiona Wade, heading into the maze which has caught fire

Emmerdale has released a first-look image of Priya Sharma heading into a maze which has caught fire as “survival week” continues in the soap.

Wednesday’s episode of the ITV programme saw Meena Jutla, played by Paige Sandhu, head into the maze in search of Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale).

Meena was attempting to silence Andrea after she saw her hold a lifeless Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) under water.

ITV has dubbed this week’s episodes of the programme as “survival week” as the soap’s characters embark on an outdoor challenge event.

A new image released by Emmerdale shows Sharma, played by Fiona Wade, also heading into the maze, which has caught fire.

After she heads into the maze, the trapped survivalists will find there is no way out, according to ITV.

The image is from a scene which will air on Thursday evening.

Wade said: “Filming the fire scenes in the maze was extremely exciting and equally terrifying at moments.

Fiona Wade said it was ‘edge of your seat watching’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“It’s an amazing experience to be a part of such a wonderful week that’s full of so much drama and action.

“There were moments in the maze where the fire surrounding us was so hot I had to stop a couple of times.

“It’s incredibly exciting though to be able to have done a few of our own stunts along with the incredibly brave stunt actors that were with us every step of the way.

“Priya, Andrea and Meena are all in the maze so it’s definitely going to be edge of your seat watching to see who gets out in time.”