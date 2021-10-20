Lightsabers and stormtrooper helmet to go under the hammer in Star Wars auction

Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber

Star Wars props including Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber, a stormtrooper helmet and C-3PO’s hand from The Empire Strikes Back are all poised to go under the hammer at an upcoming auction of film memorabilia.

More than 100 lots from the film franchise will be sold, including Darth Maul’s hero lightsaber from 1999’s The Phantom Menace, which is estimated to sell between £40,000 and £60,000, and a light-up X-wing filming miniature from 1983’s Return Of The Jedi, which is estimated to fetch up to £300,000.

A light-up X-wing (Prop Store)

Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber from 2005’s Revenge Of The Sith is tipped to fetch £40,000-£60,000, while a stormtrooper helmet from Return Of The Jedi is expected to sell for up to £150,000 at Prop Store’s entertainment memorabilia live auction between November 9 and 11.

Also up for sale are a light-up remote control droid, which featured in Rogue One and Solo, and a blaster used by Senator Bail Organa in Revenge Of The Sith.

The remote control droid (Prop Store)

Stephen Lane, chief executive of Prop Store, said: “We’re thrilled to be back with another amazing collection of Star Wars treasures.

“Fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on some truly iconic pieces from the Star Wars universe, spanning from A New Hope (1979) to The Last Jedi (2017).”

The stormtrooper helmet from Return Of The Jedi (Prop Store)