Stormzy confirms new dates for delayed Heavy Is The Head tour

Stormzy’s much-delayed UK tour in support of his 2019 album Heavy Is the Head will take place in March and April 2022.

The 28-year-old grime star has repeatedly postponed the concerts in response to the pandemic but finally confirmed the new dates on Tuesday.

The tour, his biggest in the UK to date, includes three nights at London’s O2 Arena as well as shows in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Glasgow.

It was among the biggest touring casualties of the pandemic, with Sir Elton John, Genesis and The Rolling Stones also among acts forced to delay live dates.

The tour will begin on Sunday March 13 at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff and end on Monday April 4 at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Originally from Croydon in south London, Stormzy rose to fame with his song Shut Up, which was initially released as a freestyle and posted on YouTube.

His 2017 debut album, Gang Signs And Prayer, was the first grime album to reach number one in the UK and was named album of the year at the 2018 Brit Awards. It was followed two years later by Heavy Is The Head.

December 2020 saw him sign with influential hip hop record label Def Jam after leaving Atlantic Records, joining some of the biggest names in rap music, including Kanye West, Nas, Pusha T and Public Enemy.