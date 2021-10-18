Charles tells of Prince George learning about climate change

The Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales has told how his grandson Prince George is learning about climate change as he introduced a documentary ahead of Cop26.

Heir to the throne Charles said eight-year-old George was learning how global warming was causing “the big storms, and floods, the droughts, fires and food shortages” around the world.

Charles, shown holding a revolving earth in the footage, told viewers: “Your future depends upon the future of the planet.”

Turning eight(!) tomorrow ?? ? by The Duchess pic.twitter.com/1RI0fsXzDK — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2021

The Sky Kids Original documentary Cop26: In Your Hands features six young climate change activists – Darielen, aged 15 from Brazil; Hannah, 17, from the UK; Kynan, 16, from Indonesia; Queen, 17, from Cameroon; Sophia, 15, from Canada; and 16-year-old Tamsyn, from Australia – who highlight the devastating impact climate change has had on their corners of the earth.

The prince tells viewers: “I’m old enough to have a grandson.

“Like you he is learning how climate change is causing the big storms, and floods, the droughts, fires and food shortages we are seeing around the world.

“When I was his age, people had no idea about the damage they were doing, but by the time I was a teenager I started to see that if we didn’t stop polluting our planet, we would face a very dangerous future indeed.”

He expressed concern that “we have forgotten that we have to put back into nature as much as we take out”.

Queen, 17, from Cameroon who features in the programme (Sky Kids/PA)

Charles’s introduction was released the day after his eldest son the Duke of Cambridge staged his inaugural Earthshot Prize eco-awards ceremony – an ambitious £50 million 10-year initiative designed to find solutions to the world’s environmental problems.

World leaders are preparing to gather at the Cop26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow at the end of the month.