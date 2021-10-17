Michael Ball launches search for Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year 2021

Michael Ball

Michael Ball has launched the search for the Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year 2021.

The annual prize, set up in tribute to the late broadcaster Sir Terry, will be presented during BBC Children In Need.

Ball kicked off the competition for this year’s prize during his BBC Radio 2 show on Sunday.

Sir Terry Wogan (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Ball said: “It is a huge honour for me to take the helm of The Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award on Radio 2.

“All the fundraisers for BBC Children In Need are brilliant and we thank every single one of them, but this award means we can discover those superheroes who go even further and deserve extra special recognition of their work.

“It is such a wonderful tribute to the legacy of the late, great Sir Terry.”

Sir Terry died in 2016 at the age of 77.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, added: “Terry holds a very special place in our listeners’ hearts so I’m thrilled that, for the first time, Radio 2 will be launching The Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award.

“Michael Ball is an incredible champion for those who put others before themselves and I’m so proud he’ll be leading the way for this award on the network.

“We encourage all our listeners to send in their worthy nominees.”

Members of the public are asked to nominate an individual or group involved in fundraising for the prize, which will be awarded by a judging panel that includes Sir Terry’s son Mark Wogan.

He said: “My father – as are we as a family – would be delighted about Radio 2’s support for The Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award 2021.

“He always knew it was the dedicated army of fundraisers who were the beating heart of BBC Children In Need, a charity so close to his own heart.

“We’re so happy Michael Ball is taking up the mantle this year. Dad loved Michael and so do we.”